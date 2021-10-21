 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

Open House Saturday Noon-3PM Desirable Richland Heights West neighborhood. Charm & character abound in these burnt abode homes that are rich in history. Built in 1959 using reclaimed brick from historic downtown buildings of years gone by, these properties have a special warmth with it's rustic wood ceilings and saltillo floors that are both inviting and awe inspiring. Along with the artful brick offsets using various colors & their unique architecture, you'll enjoy all the newer amenities of these updated Mid-Century Tucson gems! New copper pipes, gutters, a 420 gallon water harvesting tank, solar panels, updated kitchens and bathrooms are just some of these updates.Ideal location, approximately 2 miles from UofA... Cont.

