5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $560,000

Over 4000 square feet and one of Pulte's smartest floor plans in Sierra Morado and Vail School District. Downstairs you will find a formal living and dining area that leads to a luxurious updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, a center island and enormous pantry with tons of storage. Don't miss the bedroom & bath on the ground floor that is perfect for guests or a home office. Upstairs you will find an extraordinary loft perfect for a home theater, workouts, game room or anything your heart desires. Each bedroom offers a walk-on closet. The master bedroom has a separate shower & garden tub along with a closet that can double as bedroom #6! Conveniently located upstairs laundry room with cabinets. The backyard has pavers, turf and plenty of shade for entertaining.

