Gorgeous Mid-Century Home in the Iconic Indian Ridge Community. Built by the Notable ''Lusk Home Builders'' in 1960 & Reimagined for Modern Day Living. While Retaining its Charm & Character, this Beautiful Home Showcases a Spacious 5Bd/2Ba/2285 Sq Ft Open Concept Floorplan w/ Detached 192 Sq Ft Studio w/ Electricity & Water. Architectural Features Include a Stunning Stacked Stone Double-Sided Fireplace, Slender Vertical Windows & Solid Red Brick Construction Situated on a Large .33 Acre Lot. The Kitchen is Designed w/ Solid Cabinetry; Handsome Blue Lowers & Soft Grey Uppers, Topped w/ Gorgeous White Quartz. You'll Love the Handy Pot Filler, Vintage Inspired Antico Grigio Tile Backsplash, Sophisticated Chandelier, & New GE Stainless Steel Appliances Including Modern Vent Hood & Gas Range.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $569,000
