Beautiful family home in Sierra Morado. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, oversized center island, and stainless appliances. This home offers 2 master suites, bedroom/full bathroom downstairs; making this ideal for guests or home office! There is also a formal living with separate family room and huge loft! Each BR offers a ceiling fan, window coverings, and a walk-in closet! Enjoy beautiful mountain views. The rear yard has an extended full length covered patio and No Neighbors to the rear. Newer yard features include: Natural gas BBQ Island, natural gas fireplace. artificial turf, pavers, wood fire pit. Extensive strung lighting. Many upgrades include: Tankless Water Heater, Reverse Osmosis. New dishwasher 2020, New Water Softener 2020. Dual zoned A/C.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $569,900
