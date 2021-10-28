 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $570,000

Welcome to this beautiful two-story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in a cul-de-sac in the gated neighborhood Shadows @ Sabino. Enjoy the beautiful drive with incredible mountain views after a long day at work and arrive to your dream home. This house is very spacious with high ceilings and with a formal dining room and a cozy fire place. Enjoy the upstairs loft for some family fun. Come see it and make it yours before it's gone.

