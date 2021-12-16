HAVE IT ALL! This spacious Foothills home is situated just 45 minutes from Mount Lemmon! A solar-operated gate leads to .74 acres of lush vegetation and mature fruit & palm trees. A HUGE screened-in patio overlooks the private back yard oasis with sparkling pool, water feature, and Carribean-style beach hut, complete with sea shells & sand, perfect for entertaining! The open floorplan has new ship plank tile and triple-pane windows throughout. The oversized kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and overlooks the greatroom & cozy fireplace. The Master suite has unbelievable mountain & city light views with a separate entrance which would make it a perfect Airbnb! Got Stuff? The enormous storage area under the Master can hold it all! There's also a 2-car garage, workshop, & storage building.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $570,000
