Range priced $575,000-$600,000, this SUPER-SIZED home is situated on a PREMIUM LOT at the end of a cul-de-sac with a shaded, North-facing yard and unobstructed views of the Catalinas! The spacious kitchen has a subway tile backsplash, massive granite-topped island with farm sink and walk-in pantry. The Great Room has low care ship plank tile floors, soaring 20' ceilings and clerestory windows for extra light and amazing mountain views. The guest suite off the 3-car garage is perfect for aging parents/young adults, the den with a wall of bookcases, a great home office, and the HUGE loft could be a second living area, for games, crafts, or home school. You'll LOVE the walled yard with artificial turf and grapefruit trees! It's rare to find a home that meets all your needs but this is it!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000
