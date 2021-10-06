 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

Fantastic compound in West University! Main house was built in 1913, a 3/2 with oak floors, new kitchen cabinets, butcher block counters, fridge, high ceilings, freshly painted interior, deep front porch. In 1997, a one bedroom GH was added, along with a studio with a full bath, and a two-car garage. This is the compound you've been looking for! Walled for privacy, mature landscaping, corner lot on the alley. Just one block to the grassy park with splashpad, and 6 blocks to main UA campus. 4th Ave features lots of shoppes, cafes, and the modern streetcar to downtown and the mercado district! Streetcar stop at 3rd/University, in front of the iconic Time Market. Urban life at its finest! Owner occupiers can apply for 45% historic property tax credit!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News