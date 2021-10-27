 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

Fantastic compound in West University! Main house was built in 1913, a 3/2 with oak floors, new kitchen cabinets, butcher block counters, fridge, high ceilings, freshly painted interior, deep front porch. In 1997, a one bedroom GH was added, along with a studio with a full bath, and a two-car garage. This is the compound you've been looking for! Walled for privacy, mature landscaping, corner lot on the alley. Just one block to the grassy park with splashpad, and 6 blocks to main UA campus. 4th Ave features lots of shoppes, cafes, and the modern streetcar to downtown and the mercado district! Streetcar stop at 3rd/University, in front of the iconic Time Market. Urban life at its finest! Owner occupiers can apply for 45% historic property tax credit!

