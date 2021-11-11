 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $580,000

A Home with room for everyone, conveniently located near Ironwood High School and Wilson K-8. What works best for you? 5 Bedrooms plus a large den/office or 6 great bedrooms? This single owner home with 3 full bathrooms has had a total makeover and is ready to move right in. Updates include: Remodeled Kitchen with New Quartz counters, New appliances and updated cabinets; Fresh Paint inside and out, New warm VLP flooring and carpet throughout; and new plumbing and electrical fixtures and door hardware. The epoxy coated 3 -Car Garage has a rear pull through roll up door to a large carport in back. A Mechanic's shop and cabinets, air compressor, and Tesla charger all convey. The Large Laundry Room is conveniently located upstairs. On Cul-de-sac w/Park, BB court and play equipment.

