5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $580,000

Perched on a hill with spectacular mountain views! This home has been updated to include HVAC, roof, windows, exterior patio decking, flooring, bath, landscaping, lighting & more. Gather in the kitchen featuring an island, corian countertops, plenty of storage and a build in desk/work area. Large 4 car garage, split bedroom floor plan, super sized laundry room/craft room, den office and a beehive fireplace in the great room/ family space. Custom niches, multiple outdoor areas that make entertaining a breeze. Your hilltop Oasis awaits!

