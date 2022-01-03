 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $587,000

Estate sale is over, new home is happy. Seller said cut the price. One of Tucson's most iconic Mid Century Modern homes. Indian Ridge neighborhood, built as a custom design by the famous Lusk Builders. Main home-4 bedrooms + detached guest house, 4 patios for entertaining. Living room-floor to ceiling windows, mountain views, wood floors & fireplace. Remodeled kitchen w/ floor to ceiling cabinets, custom butcher block island, farmhouse sink, GE Cafe double convection oven w/ induction cooktop, hidden Ikea dishwasher, Ikea MW & GE Cafe French door fridge. Kitchen-open to the dining & family rooms. Primary bedroom suite has a wall of closets, exit to the main patio & bathroom. 500+ Sq. Ft. guest house has flex-use space room + bathroom + patio.

