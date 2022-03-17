MUST SEE! Incredible 5 bedroom PLUS den/office in the highly desirable Canada Hills. The large upstairs provides a den/office tucked away alongside 3 bedrooms and full bath featuring dual sinks and ample cabinet space. Just downstairs, is another bedroom with a full bath and the spacious master retreat showcases dual vanities, walk in shower, soaking tub, and private gateway to your secluded backyard, heated pool, in-ground spa, built-in BBQ, and newly installed low maintenance turf. All of which is easily seen from the shaded patio and seating area. This outdoor expanse leads inside to the lofty great room featuring large windows and an open floor plan. The great room connects to the beautiful open concept kitchen with upgraded appliances, ample countertop and cupboard space, a breakfast
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $590,000
