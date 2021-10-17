 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $597,000

  • Updated

Ideal Foothills location in district 16. Check out the views from virtually every room and panoramic views from extended balcony and roof deck Hardwood cherry floors on walk in level This fabulous family home has an entire living space downstairs with large covered patio. Low HOA covers pool and tennis courts

