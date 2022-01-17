 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

A 5 bedroom and a den house with no HOA and no immediate neighbors on a more than an acre lot in Catalina Foothills District with outstanding views. Renovated 2 of the 3 bathrooms, installed fans in most rooms, tiled throughout, updates to the roof, new HVAC 2020 (warranty expires in 4 months), new window security shutters under warranty, complete retiling and resurfacing of the pool (Nov 2021), new asphalt driveway (Jan 2022), new drainage by the garage and by the pool (Oct 2021), new water heater (Sept 2021), outstanding views of the city. Pool has a new pump and a newer filtration system. Plenty of outside parking, two car attached garage and can park an RV. Gate as is. Cameras, towel warmer in the master bathroom and e fire in the living room do not convey. The homeowner is licensed

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News