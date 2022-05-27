 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,900

  • Updated

Seller will counter or accept offers between $599,900 and $615,000. Beautiful contemporary home with a guest house. Main home is 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with 1,696 sq ft and guest house is 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with 779 sq ft. Centrally located and close to UofA Campus and Banner Medical Center.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News