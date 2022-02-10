 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

Move In Ready, 3772 sqft, .27ac, 5 BDRM 4 BA w/ 2 Primary Retreats (1 on 1st Level), Ideal for Many Living Situations, (Guest Quarters, Flex Room.) Soaring Ceilings, w/ Grand Staircase, LR/DR. Open Chefs Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bar Seating, Built-In Granite Breakfast Nook Table. Home Features Family Room w/Gas Fireplace, Rich Engineered Flooring, Light Interior Paint, Laundry Shoot to LR, 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets. Upstairs Primary is a True Retreat Remodeled Bathroom w/ Dual Vanity Stylish Soak Tub & Large Marble Shower w/ Extensive Patio. 1st Floor Oversized Primary Bedroom w/ 2 Closets, New Expansive Marble Shower, w/ Slider to Private Backyard. Sunsets from Covered Patio w/ Extended Pavers, Pool, Spa, Pergola, Turf, Fruit Trees & BB Court

