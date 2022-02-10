Move In Ready, 3772 sqft, .27ac, 5 BDRM 4 BA w/ 2 Primary Retreats (1 on 1st Level), Ideal for Many Living Situations, (Guest Quarters, Flex Room.) Soaring Ceilings, w/ Grand Staircase, LR/DR. Open Chefs Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bar Seating, Built-In Granite Breakfast Nook Table. Home Features Family Room w/Gas Fireplace, Rich Engineered Flooring, Light Interior Paint, Laundry Shoot to LR, 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets. Upstairs Primary is a True Retreat Remodeled Bathroom w/ Dual Vanity Stylish Soak Tub & Large Marble Shower w/ Extensive Patio. 1st Floor Oversized Primary Bedroom w/ 2 Closets, New Expansive Marble Shower, w/ Slider to Private Backyard. Sunsets from Covered Patio w/ Extended Pavers, Pool, Spa, Pergola, Turf, Fruit Trees & BB Court
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson archeologist Deni Seymour says she has found hundreds of 16th century artifacts from the Coronado Expedition at an unexpected spot in Southern Arizona. “It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site,” says another Coronado researcher.
- Updated
Tucson police found the 59-year-old victim in a parking lot with gunshot trauma on Saturday morning.
- Updated
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican, quashes bill to allow legislators to overturn election results. He said it's his job to say "no" when others are intimidated.
Seen and heard: Mike Bibby absorbs Arizona-ASU, Wildcats show signs of 'early December' team and add another Pac-12 POW
- Updated
Seen and heard from the No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats’ 91-79 win over rival Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe.
- Updated
A series of armed robberies, aggravated assaults, shootings and drug crimes have been attributed to a gang that originated in Tucson, officials say.
- Updated
"I remember playing in little youth basketball tournaments at McKale Center. Coming back now is definitely a dream come true because my dream school has always been the U of A."
- Updated
The Cats lead for more than 34 of the game's 40 minutes, including the entire second half.
- Updated
A man, who officials say presented a "lethal threat," was shot to death by police following a standoff on Interstate 10, north of Tucson.
- Updated
Etienne was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Property owners are looking at ways to repurpose big, obsolete spaces with massive parking lots around Tucson and the nation.