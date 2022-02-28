 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

One of a kind Tucson, mid century hacienda ranch house on 6 acres, minutes from all conveniences. Surrounded by the natural Sonoran desert, mountain views, seclusion, wild life, magical days and dark sky nights. Close to downtown, major shopping, desert museum, airport, easy access freeway north/ south, east and west. This beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4 bath ranch home has a wood burning fireplace, large pool, detached guesthouse, roof 3 years old, new water line, electrical upgrade, new floors throughout, wood floors in bedrooms, fresh paint inside and out and gorgeous leathered Taj Mahal Quartzite in kitchen. A little paradise that's hard to find! Permits for 3 Car Garage have been approved.

