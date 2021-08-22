All units fully rented thru 07/31/2022 - (3BR 2BA 2 car garage, 1813 sq ft), mother-in-law studio (600 sq ft w/kitchenette & full bath), and 825 sq ft 2BR 2BA Guest House w/one car garage. Fantastic investment property in the Barrio San Antonio Historic Neighborhood & The Lost Barrio Tucson Historic Warehouse District. Newer built home in 1996 with wonderful appointments, main house has stainless appliances, talavera backsplash, slate counters, scored concrete flooring, great storage space, extended 2 car garage. Newer high-efficiency windows, whole house re-piping (no poly), toilets & flooring in baths. Biking distance to UofA and Downtown. One-of-a-kind property oozing with character. See also MLS#s 22112633 and 22112638
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Soon, half of the footprint occupied by Annabell's Attic, which has served Tucson for decades, will belong to a dollar store.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
For Star subscribers: Tucson needs to record 1.98 inches of rain before Sept. 30 to break the wettest monsoon record from 1964.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.
- Updated
Two children were injured in a shooting at East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard on Tuesday, with one being taken to the hospital for her …
- Updated
Tucson's proposed new code allowing for guest houses to be built more easily has some problems. But with some tweaks, the proposal should fit our sparsely built city.
- Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey said the Biden administration should butt out of how Arizona regulates its schools.
- Updated
Police say an impaired driver struck a 28-year-old man who had been acting erratically in a Circle K parking lot.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
For Star subscribers: The closures come as a group gears up to try to rein in the unregulated agricultural pumping that state officials say has caused the land subsidence that triggered the fissuring.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After debuting in Tucson last year, Snooze, known for its breakfast options and cocktails, is opening a new location.
- Updated
A 36-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a road rage incident left twin 5-year-old girls injured Tuesday in midtown Tucson.