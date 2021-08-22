 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $600,000

All units fully rented thru 07/31/2022 - (3BR 2BA 2 car garage, 1813 sq ft), mother-in-law studio (600 sq ft w/kitchenette & full bath), and 825 sq ft 2BR 2BA Guest House w/one car garage. Fantastic investment property in the Barrio San Antonio Historic Neighborhood & The Lost Barrio Tucson Historic Warehouse District. Newer built home in 1996 with wonderful appointments, main house has stainless appliances, talavera backsplash, slate counters, scored concrete flooring, great storage space, extended 2 car garage. Newer high-efficiency windows, whole house re-piping (no poly), toilets & flooring in baths. Biking distance to UofA and Downtown. One-of-a-kind property oozing with character. See also MLS#s 22112633 and 22112638

