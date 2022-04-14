5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $620,000

This is your opportunity to be in Casas Adobes! Large home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a large lot in the heart of Casas Adobes! Large living room with fireplace, dining that opens into the updated kitchen! Large family room for everyone to enjoy! Sparkling pool with new equipment! Roof was re-rolled in June of 2019. Close to everything: Whole Foods, Restaurants, and so much more! One of the HVACs, Water Heater and kitchen appliances are all new. So much work has been completed in this home, it is almost brand new!