Perched high on a hill with truly amazing mountain views, this 5 bed 3 bath home offers a 3267 sq ft split floorplan w/ plenty of space to entertain. Sitting on a .62 acre lot, this home has mountain views from almost every room. Soaring ceilings, intricate beam work plus 3 fireplaces, kitchen overlooks the large family room w/ separate a spacious dining room and living room. Gather in the Margaret West designed back yard w/ gas firewall, large pergola and built-in BBQ. New paint inside and out, all 4 guest bedrooms have new windows, 3 car garage w/ extra work space and the roof just professionally recoated. Located in the desirable Las Alturas neighborhood, you can walk to Catalina Foothills High School! Come visit and see the joy that this fantastic property can help you create.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000
