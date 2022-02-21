 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

Price reduction affords the opportunity to update to your unique taste on this lovely home near Sabino Canyon! Newer roof installed in 2021. 5 bed/3 bath. Primary bedroom has stunning mountain views, large bath w/ walk-in closets & separate tub/shower. Living room features luxurious high ceilings & plenty of natural light. Formal dining room & kitchen w/ large island & breakfast nook open to a cozy family room w/ 2nd fireplace ready for entertainment. Rear porch opens to a large lot featuring a hot tub. Backyard has plenty of space to build your own pool and gazebo. 3-car garage offers space for storage & work. Although home is in need of cosmetic updating/renovation, all mechanical systems are in top shape.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News