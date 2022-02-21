Price reduction affords the opportunity to update to your unique taste on this lovely home near Sabino Canyon! Newer roof installed in 2021. 5 bed/3 bath. Primary bedroom has stunning mountain views, large bath w/ walk-in closets & separate tub/shower. Living room features luxurious high ceilings & plenty of natural light. Formal dining room & kitchen w/ large island & breakfast nook open to a cozy family room w/ 2nd fireplace ready for entertainment. Rear porch opens to a large lot featuring a hot tub. Backyard has plenty of space to build your own pool and gazebo. 3-car garage offers space for storage & work. Although home is in need of cosmetic updating/renovation, all mechanical systems are in top shape.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation making it illegal for the Chinese Communist Party to own property in Arizona. But SB 1342, the proposal by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, goes on to include any member of the party as well.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Out-of-town investors purchased Centre Point Plaza, the shopping center anchored by Food City on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
News and notes from No. 3-ranked Arizona’s 83-69 win over Oregon State Thursday night in McKale Center.
- Updated
Cronuts in Tucson? Popular midtown Italian restaurant Locale just opened a new bakery cafe. They offer continental pastries alongside trendy, upscale donuts by cottage baker Caleb Orellana, owner of Cal's Bakeshop.
- Updated
Three of the most important people in Barnes' life — her grandmother, Iona Barnes; and boosters/friends Alice Chang and Mark Berman — have all died within the past year.
- Updated
A dispute in the parking lot of a Tucson apartment complex left a 42-year-old man dead on Saturday, police said.
- Updated
Health inspectors found 23 violations at Dream Builders, a facility for children with mental health problems that was threatened with closure last year. The home continues to operate under a settlement agreement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: With police-violence cases these days, first come videos, then comes background. Citizens previously accused the officer in a Nov. 14 clash at a Tucson restaurant of rudeness, aggression.
- Updated
Kohler, a leader in kitchen and bath products, is building a manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, expected to open in August 2023.
- Updated
Program's first director just appointed; millions of dollars have been set aside for unspecified initiatives.