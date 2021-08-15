 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $635,000

Gorgeous updated and renovated large home in the heart of Oro Valley! 3,354 sqft 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms all with double sinks, 3 car garage and a beautiful sparkling pool. Home has been renovated and updated including HVAC, SS appliances, quartz countertops in the large kitchen and master bathroom, all three bathrooms have been renovated. Cabinets have been freshly painted and include new pulls and slow close hardware, pool has been re-plastered as well. This house is ready for the new owners to move in! Great location close to everything including schools, grocery store and library. Listing agent is related to seller.

