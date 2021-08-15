Gorgeous updated and renovated large home in the heart of Oro Valley! 3,354 sqft 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms all with double sinks, 3 car garage and a beautiful sparkling pool. Home has been renovated and updated including HVAC, SS appliances, quartz countertops in the large kitchen and master bathroom, all three bathrooms have been renovated. Cabinets have been freshly painted and include new pulls and slow close hardware, pool has been re-plastered as well. This house is ready for the new owners to move in! Great location close to everything including schools, grocery store and library. Listing agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $635,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.