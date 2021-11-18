 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $639,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $639,000

Take a Second Look at This Beautiful Mid-Century Blenman Elm Home Reimagined to Meet Your Modern Day Needs. Comfort + Class + Contemporary Design Awaits You at 1220 N. Norris. Open Concept Living w/ Flexible Floorplan. Stunning Built-in Entertainment Center w/ Electric Fireplace w/ Heat & Multiple Color Settings to Create the Perfect Ambiance. Brindle Kitchen Cabinets, Canyon Shadows Granite, Oyster Grey Subway Backsplash & GE Stainless Appliances. Dapple Tile Flooring, Contemporary Lighting & Brushed Nickel Fixtures. Three Spa-Inspired Bathrooms w/ Custom Nyon Tile w/ Silver Subway Accents. Spacious Owner's Suite w/ Walk-In Closet, Gorgeous Bathroom, Additional Living Space w/ Wet Bar. Two-Car Extended Garage w/ Premier Epoxy. Fresh Landscaping, Paver Patios & Privacy Wall Around Home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News