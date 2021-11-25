 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000

Brand new construction 5 bedroom/3bath home situated on an acre. Open concept interior features custom front door, polished concrete floors, center kitchen island, electric stove, wood cabinets, and breakfast bar. Master bedroom features walk in shower, custom tub, and walk in his/hers closet. Spacious backyard with a covered patio surrounded by natural desert and mountain views. Tons of space!! 2.5 car garage with space for a workshop area.

