5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000

Updated Blenman-Elm bungalow with beautiful finishes and a guest house! Completely remodeled at the beginning of 2020 with no expense spared. Main house is 1,885 sqft 4 bed, 3 bath with Oak hardwood floors throughout. Detached 422 sqft guest house with separate parking and entrance! Perfect to rent out or keep as a separate living space for family. Kitchen boasts quarts countertops, updated stainless steal appliances, and breakfast bar. Perfect owners suite with huge closet, access to the backyard, and a bathroom you wont mind spending all your time in. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this highly sought after neighborhood.

