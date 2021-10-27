 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000

Gorgeous West University historic mission revival home designed by the famous architect Henry Jaastad. Nestled in a prime location on a quiet street between 4th Ave and U of A a block from the Trolley to Banner Health and Downtown.The property consists of a residence and a duplex. Built in 1915, this home has original maple and oak hardwood floors and a very desirable open floor plan. The stainless and granite kitchen has been fully updated with a $50,000 renovation by Dorado Designs. This renovation includes granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel, energy efficient appliances. The walled backyard is an oasis w/ 3 brick entertaining patios, outdoor fireplace, jacuzzi, mature shade fruit and pomegranate trees with a lush, maintenance- free turf grass.

