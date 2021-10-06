 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000

Gorgeous West University historic mission revival home designed by the famous architect Henry Jaastad. Nestled in a prime location on a quiet street between 4th Ave and U of A a block from the Trolley to Banner Health and Downtown.The property consists of a residence and a duplex. Built in 1915, this home has original maple and oak hardwood floors and a very desirable open floor plan. The stainless and granite kitchen has been fully updated with a $50,000 renovation by Dorado Designs. This renovation includes granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel, energy efficient appliances. The walled backyard is an oasis w/ 3 brick entertaining patios, outdoor fireplace, jacuzzi, mature shade fruit and pomegranate trees with a lush, maintenance- free turf grass.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News