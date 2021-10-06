Gorgeous West University historic mission revival home designed by the famous architect Henry Jaastad. Nestled in a prime location on a quiet street between 4th Ave and U of A a block from the Trolley to Banner Health and Downtown.The property consists of a residence and a duplex. Built in 1915, this home has original maple and oak hardwood floors and a very desirable open floor plan. The stainless and granite kitchen has been fully updated with a $50,000 renovation by Dorado Designs. This renovation includes granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel, energy efficient appliances. The walled backyard is an oasis w/ 3 brick entertaining patios, outdoor fireplace, jacuzzi, mature shade fruit and pomegranate trees with a lush, maintenance- free turf grass.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
Colbert's remarks about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came during a monologue discussing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill that is facing criticism by the Tucson native.
- Updated
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
- Updated
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. Friday on I-10 near Tangerine Road
- Updated
The 40-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Banner University Medical Center.
- Updated
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing head on into an SUV in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.