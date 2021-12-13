 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000

Sellers will counter offers between $650,000 & &679,000. Amazing 5 bedroom/5 bath northside home in sought after Sabino Vista Knolls. 3 en suites, all with outside access, including guest suite with kitchenette. Professionally designed, lush landscaping and sweeping mountain views. Spiral staircase to roof deck. Adjacent to wash, super private. Tons of storage includes room sized master closet and garage lined with shelving. Heated/cooled workshop. Timed irrigation and lo-voltage lighting. Roof recoated 11/21. 3 zoned HVACs; all replaced since 2019. MasterCool evap. See List of Features in Documents.Sellers are licensed real estate agents in Arizona.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News