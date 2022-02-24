Sellers will accept/counter offers between 650K & 705K+. RARE FIND! Location & Amenities! This immaculate, move in ready 5 bdrm home has been fully remodeled w/ upgrades around every corner & sits on over an Acre of the Most Amazing Outdoor Living. Family Room is large, inviting & opens to the lovely front courtyard areas, Multiple dining Areas, Well Equipped Kitchen, Beautiful Foyer & All New Windows & Sliding Doors. Outdoor Spaces are truly something special & very unique. Enjoy your breathtaking mountain views & backyard Oasis complete with a lighted 1/2 Basketball Court, lighted volleyball court on turf, custom, 1000+ sq foot porch, pool, hot tub, outdoor shower, firepits, water feature & so much more. RV Hookup too. Entire Acre is fenced with metal fencing & automated steel gates.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $665,000
