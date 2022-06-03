5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $670,000

Amazing opportunity to own this beautiful home nestled on a mountain top, on over an acre of land. Come inside to discover the striking high ceilings, concrete flooring, neutral palette, & spacious open floor plan offering bountiful natural lighting. The immaculate kitchen features farmhouse sinks, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, complimentary see-through cabinetry, walk-in pantry, & center island with oversized breakfast bar and island. The grand main bedroom boasts backyard access, a large walk-in closet, & lavish ensuite with dual sinks, soaking tub, and walk in shower. Enjoy the beautiful Tucson Mountain, City and sunset Views! Don't let this opportunity slip away, this home is a well designed, with attention to detail in every room. A true Tucson Gem