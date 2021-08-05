 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $675,000

Wonderfully well maintained home located in the heart of highly sought after Casas Adobes. This magnificent home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, with breathtaking city & mountain views. Warm, inviting with attention to detail with large picture windows of the beautiful yard and valley. 5 bedrooms all have small patios to the exterior, 3 large bathrooms, large laundry room, plantation shutters, HVAC new in 2021. Home is fully sprinkled, connected to Metro Water, plus has use of shared well. Large lot allows room to expand home, add garage etc. Call for more information to 520-954-3464 or 520-250-8904, or 520-271-5585.

