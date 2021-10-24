Views, Land and Space this 5 BR 3 BA home on 3+ acres has beautiful sweeping views of the Catalina Mountain from the large private back yard and amazing sunsets from the master balcony! Large kitchen w/corian counters & built in desk plus Double Oven Range with additional Micro/Convection oven. Breakfast nook with Bay window continue the mountain views. Open split living floor plan with Brazilian Cherry Lam. Flooring throughout and family room with fireplace. Additional downstairs bedroom and full bathroom! Permitted garage conversion with 2 private home offices plus large Media room with Home Theater Projector set up! Perfect for entertaining. Large Master Suite with full bath room and private balcony plus additional full hall bath and 3 bedrooms upstairs.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $675,000
