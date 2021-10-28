WOW, A one of a kind, multi-generational or income property in Casas Adobes with 8 car garage spaces. A lovely 2366 sqft main house with an 1180 sqft separate guest house, and over 2550 sqft of garage space with 4 garage doors all under 1 roof with NO HOA. Gorgeous main house includes 3BD/3BA with a den/office. Fully remodeled dream kitchen and master bathroom. Spectacular Gourmet kitchen includes solid wood, lava cherry cabinetry, lovely GE Profile SS appliances, induction cooktop, microwave drawer, wine cooler, incredible Persian Treasure granite, travertine backsplash, breakfast bar, huge island, and a walk in pantry. Spacious master suite with walk-in shower and his/hers sink areas. Main house features a cozy fireplace and tons of storage. Newer HVAC, newer toilets, newer water heater
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $675,000
