Spacious renovated burnt adobe home sitting on a .41 acre corner lot in the popular community of Indian Ridge. This private ranch style home with attached guest house qualifies for the historic property tax break and features an open split bedroom layout, enormous laundry room, master suite with walk-in closet, tankless water heater, dual pane windows, mountain views, wood burning fireplace, rolling shutters, Tesla solar and car charger and a generous Arizona room overlooking the charming backyard with 12*12 steel gazebo, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, 2000 gal rain catchment system & and a convenient Northeast location near shopping, restaurants, Sabino Canyon & Udall Park. The Indian Ridge community has a voluntary HOA with swimming pool (heated last winter) and many neighborhood events.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $679,900
