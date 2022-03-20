This completely remodeled gem in sought-after Miramonte neighborhood has it all! Open floor plan with living room and dining area off the kitchen great for entertaining, five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. One large bedroom has an exterior entrance that would be perfect for a home office. An additional gathering room could be a game room TV room or den. Interior upgrades include; new appliances, new paint, new windows, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new doors and hardware, new backsplash, new cabinets, Quartz countertops in the kitchen, Marble countertops in the bathrooms, new tile in bathrooms and engineered hardwood flooring throughout the rest of the home. Exterior upgrades include; new roof, new paint, new wooden fence, upgraded landscape and decorative rock.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $690,000
