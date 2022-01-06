Price reduced on this lovely home near Sabino Canyon! Each floor has own A/C unit, 7/5 yrs old, & newer roof installed in 2021. 5 bed/3 bath. Expansive primary bedroom has stunning mountain views, large bath w/ walk-in closets & separate tub/shower. Living room features luxurious high ceilings & plenty of natural light. Formal dining room & kitchen w/ large island & breakfast nook open to a cozy family room w/ 2nd fireplace ready for entertainment. Rear porch opens to a large lot featuring a hot tub. Backyard has plenty of space to build your own pool and gazebo. 3-car garage offers space for storage & work. Although home is in need of some cosmetic updating/renovation, all mechanical systems are in top shape. Recent price reduction affords the opportunity to update to your unique taste.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A downtown Tucson hotel built in the 1960s has been sold and will be converted into a 210-unit apartment complex.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Get ready, more Krispy Kreme goodness is coming to Tucson.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Vanessa Siqueiros was declared dead at the crash scene.
- Updated
The tribe received a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to construct 27 townhomes on reservation.
- Updated
Authorities are looking for Yvette Garcia, 35, and a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plates RNA3B7A.
- Updated
HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival organizers are working on new dates for Jon Batiste and jazz legend Herb Alpert, who both pulled out of the 2022 festival on Monday.