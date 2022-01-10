 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000

Price reduced on this lovely home near Sabino Canyon! Each floor has own A/C unit, 7/5 yrs old, & newer roof installed in 2021. 5 bed/3 bath. Expansive primary bedroom has stunning mountain views, large bath w/ walk-in closets & separate tub/shower. Living room features luxurious high ceilings & plenty of natural light. Formal dining room & kitchen w/ large island & breakfast nook open to a cozy family room w/ 2nd fireplace ready for entertainment. Rear porch opens to a large lot featuring a hot tub. Backyard has plenty of space to build your own pool and gazebo. 3-car garage offers space for storage & work. Although home is in need of some cosmetic updating/renovation, all mechanical systems are in top shape. Recent price reduction affords the opportunity to update to your unique taste.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News