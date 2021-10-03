Gorgeous tastefully remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single story home available on 0.40 acres in east Tucson. Desert dwelling at its finest w/tons of privacy and breathtaking views of the Catalinas. Great curb appeal with arch entries to the front covered patio and beautiful desert landscape. All conveniently located with easy access to great schools, shopping, restaurants & hiking trails. No HOA. Vaulted ceilings, gorgeous front door, plantation shutters, trending palette, & upgraded lighting. Spacious family room featuring an inviting fireplace. Stunning kitchen w/high-end SS appliances, breakfast bar, white cabinets, & quartz counters. Elegant master ensuite w/dual sinks, granite counter, & designer touches. Beautiful back yard with pool, mature landscaping & incredible mountain views
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $715,000
