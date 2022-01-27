 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

Meticulously maintained by the original owners who had no pets and no kids, this 5 bd 3 ba gem offers outstanding views and privacy. Large wash behind property ensures mountain views never to be obscured. Features Living Room, Dining Room, huge Family Room, laundry room, spacious kitchen w/ nook & breakfast bar, 3 car garage w/ 8 ft ceilings and lots of storage. Large MBR and MB suite with jetted tub and walk in closet. In addition has a detached 30' by 15' RV garage with 9' door fully electrified for use as workshop, vehicle storage, playhouse, you name it. List of designer touches and upgrades too numerous to mention completely but consider recessed canned light fixtures throughout, wired for Cat 5, low E tinted windows, security system, plumbed for built in vacuum. Come see it today!

