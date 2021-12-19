 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000

  • Updated

Come see this exquisitely remodeled home in historic Catalina Vista! The main house has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, a spacious great room with a separate dining area and a charming formal living room with a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous quartz countertops, a gas stove, and room for counter seating. Entire home has a modern and soothing color palette ready for anyone's design style! Relax in the backyard pool under the shady ramada! The guest house/quarters in back comes with its own bath and plenty of storage. This home is steps away from tree-filled Tahoe park and minutes from plenty of restaurants. Just across the street from the University of Arizona and UMC! Easy access to downtown, the freeway, and much more! Come see all this beautiful home has to offer! Listing a

