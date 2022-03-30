Don't miss this Gorgeous West University historic mission revival home designed by the famous architect Henry Jaastad. The property consists of a residence and a duplex. Built in 1915, this home has original maple and oak hardwood floors and a very desirable open floor plan. The stainless and granite kitchen has been fully updated with a $50,000 renovation by Dorado Designs. This renovation includes granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel, energy efficient appliances. The walled backyard is an oasis w/ 3 brick entertaining patios, outdoor fireplace, jacuzzi, mature shade fruit and pomegranate trees with a lush, maintenance- free turf gras
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $744,000
Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in connection to the killing of two people on March 23, police say.
Bennedict Mathurin is seen as a potential lottery pick, while several other UA players have appeared in mock drafts.
For Star subscribers: The shopping center that is home to Whole Foods Market, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange and Zia Records has been sold
According to court records, the girl had been sick for some time before she died but her mother did not seek medical care due to a lice infestation.
For Star subscribers: In at least two Tucson Unified School District schools, most middle-schoolers score far below their grade levels. But students in other grades are rebounding from pandemic disruptions, district says.
For Star subscribers: A Tucson townhome community that was developed in a mostly-preserved pecan orchard is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
For Star subscribers: When two of your starters have "one of those weekends," you can’t play the what-if game as Arizona has done so many times after seemingly premature NCAA Tournament exits against everybody from Wisconsin to Xavier to UConn to Illinois.
Robert King Jr., 24, who overcame serious childhood health problems and spent his life promoting organ donations, died in carjacking attempt on northwest side.
For Star subscribers: After decades on University Boulevard, Gentle Ben's is expanding its presence in the area in a big way with new ventures.
The deaths represent 1.09% of the 456 horses entered to race at Rillito between February 26 and March 20, according to information provided by the track.