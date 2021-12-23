 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $745,000

Enjoy the best of both worlds: Incredible home, incredible location! Ample floorplan has 4 rooms/3 baths upstairs, and guest room/bath downstairs. Expansive primary bedroom features stunning mountain views, large bath w/ walk-in closet, and separate tub/shower. Living room features luxurious high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Formal dining room and kitchen with large island and breakfast nook open to a cozy family room with second fireplace ready for entertainment. Rear covered porch opens to a large lot featuring a hot tub and above-ground pool. Low-maintenance back yard offers plenty of space to build your own in-ground pool and gazebo. 3 car garage offers plenty of space for storage and work. Each floor has independent A/C unit. Newer roof installed 2021. North/ south exposure.

