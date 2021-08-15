Check out this STUNNING 5-BR, 4-BA spacious home located in Sabino Vista Heights, nestled on a private cul-de-sac. Luxurious and upgraded, this house boasts the perfect hosting layout with multiple living areas, large kitchen, covered-patios, and a large walled-in backyard. Kitchen has been fully renovated with all BRAND-NEW stainless-steel appliances including two double door refrigerators, double oven, & electric stove top. Large island and beautiful granite countertops complete this magnificent kitchen. Impressive approach welcomes you to this one-of-a-kind home, featuring a brand-new concrete circular driveway, landscaped front yard, and grand entrance foyer. The well sought after friendly and peaceful neighborhood, is home to top-rated Fruchthendler Elementary School.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $748,900
