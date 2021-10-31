 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000

Welcome home to this Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bath property! Wonderful curb appeal with a circular driveway & delightful front patio. Come inside to discover Beautiful arches, & plantation shutters, & Travertine tile. Spacious living room with a large picture window & shared 2-way fireplace with the formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash & abundant pantry space. The house includes 3 master suites with updated bathrooms for maximum comfort & functionality. Grand main bedroom includes Luxury vinyl plank flooring, large walk-in closet, & a luxurious ensuite with dual sinks & a garden tub. Enjoy the enclosed backyard with a cozy covered patio, turf, beautiful landscape & paver pathway, vast yard with relaxing spa & gorgeous mountain views!

