5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000

Take a look at this Beautiful brand new home 5 Beds / 4 baths with a Den and Loft. Large premium corner lot, Open floor plan 1st & 2nd floor. Master Bd & Den on 1st floor, Upgraded Kitchen cabinets with Quartz counters, Upgraded Master bath with glass walk in shower and big walking closet. Lots of light throughout the house on 1st & 2nd floor. 4 car tandem garage with garage service door. Big bedrooms, Jack & Jill Bathroom 2nd floor, and full bathroom next to bedroom. Large game room or family room 2nd floor. high ceilings, nice covered back porch, front landscape. This house is Move in ready.

