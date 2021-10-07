Beautiful Oasis! This gorgeous custom home sits on an over-sized 1+ acre lot in the heart of Oro Valley. With over 3400 square feet this home boasts an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen w/wrap around breakfast bar, built-ins in dining area&great room, stacked stone fireplace, wetbar w/beverage refrigerators, floor to ceiling picture windows, floors compliment each other with ceramic tile & new Rojos concrete floors made to look like hardwood. Two large master suites both w/private entrances, one w/separate office or nursery, large walk-in closets, two other bedrooms with french door access to patios. Laundry room is large w/room for crafts or sewing area. The backyard is a desert oasis upper/lower patios, BBQ entertaining w/sit-up bar, sparkling pool & spa.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $769,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
- Updated
A commercial truck went through the median and into westbound traffic lanes, colliding with two other commercial trucks and passenger cars on I-10.
- Updated
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing head on into an SUV in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
- Updated
A second Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the gunfight. One suspect was killed and another man has been arrested.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Hudbay Minerals Inc. has filed a mine reclamation plan with the state, disclosing plans for three open pits on the Santa Ritas' west slope. The company's CEO told investors Tuesday that production could start there in 2027, likely before the long-stalled Rosemont Mine project.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
Outdoor and virtual shopping events, artisan markets and festivals around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Vail and Sahuarita this fall and winter for the holiday season, now through December.
- Updated
Maybe having fun won’t get Arizona back to the Final Four — or put an end to what seems like being under an FBI and NCAA investigative microscope forever — but it’s worth a try, don’t you think?