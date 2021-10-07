 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $769,000

Beautiful Oasis! This gorgeous custom home sits on an over-sized 1+ acre lot in the heart of Oro Valley. With over 3400 square feet this home boasts an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, large kitchen w/wrap around breakfast bar, built-ins in dining area&great room, stacked stone fireplace, wetbar w/beverage refrigerators, floor to ceiling picture windows, floors compliment each other with ceramic tile & new Rojos concrete floors made to look like hardwood. Two large master suites both w/private entrances, one w/separate office or nursery, large walk-in closets, two other bedrooms with french door access to patios. Laundry room is large w/room for crafts or sewing area. The backyard is a desert oasis upper/lower patios, BBQ entertaining w/sit-up bar, sparkling pool & spa.

