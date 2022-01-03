Fantastic opportunity for updated modern southwestern masonry stucco 5 bed/3 full bath +den, 3,004 SqFt split floor plan home on private .61 acre lot, providing dramatic Catalina mountain views in desirable Santa Catalina Estates in North Tucson. Enjoy the best of both worlds, the vintage character and charm of a 1969 custom built with updated modern amenities, attached 577 SqFt 2 car garage, pebble tech pool, 270 SqFt outdoor kitchen ramada, real green grass and master covered patio. Outstanding quiet location walking distance to Orange Grove school, minutes from Manzanita school, La Encantada luxury shopping and restaurants in vaunted Catalina Foothills School District! Featuring N/S orientation, single story, no stairs/no steps, paved driveway with additional parking, attached finished
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $774,000
