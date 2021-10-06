 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $795,000

Unique home with spacious open, split floor plan. Grand family room, high ceilings in main living areas, 2 full kitchens, high end 36' Chef's range, under-mount microwave, over-sized island with extra seating, luxury resort style bathrooms, elegant finished throughout. 2 large laundry rooms, 2 space carport and a 2 car garage. Experienced interior designer utilized to ensure that the combination of finishes, proper flooring, wall covering, and surfaces will greatly enhance your homeowner experience. Convenient Central location near Rillito River Walk and Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, yet peaceful and quiet neighborhood, low traffic, not on a through street. This home is spectacular! Schedule your showing today!

