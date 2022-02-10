This one of a kind gem is ready for it's new owners. Coveted location of the historic Ridgeland neighborhood this 5bd/4ba has endless possibilities. An abundance of natural light throughout with large picture windows. Kitchen has been updated with features such as raised dishwasher, instant hot water at sink, cabinets and hood. Soaring ceilings with exposed beams and blacksmith details, two wood burning fireplaces, built in bookshelves and a cedar closet are just some of the elements that highlight the classic taste of the original owners. Split floorplan with master on one side and an additional bedroom to be a perfect nursery or extension of the bathroom in future?
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson archeologist Deni Seymour says she has found hundreds of 16th century artifacts from the Coronado Expedition at an unexpected spot in Southern Arizona. “It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site,” says another Coronado researcher.
- Updated
Tucson police found the 59-year-old victim in a parking lot with gunshot trauma on Saturday morning.
- Updated
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican, quashes bill to allow legislators to overturn election results. He said it's his job to say "no" when others are intimidated.
Seen and heard: Mike Bibby absorbs Arizona-ASU, Wildcats show signs of 'early December' team and add another Pac-12 POW
- Updated
Seen and heard from the No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats’ 91-79 win over rival Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe.
- Updated
A series of armed robberies, aggravated assaults, shootings and drug crimes have been attributed to a gang that originated in Tucson, officials say.
- Updated
The Cats lead for more than 34 of the game's 40 minutes, including the entire second half.
- Updated
"I remember playing in little youth basketball tournaments at McKale Center. Coming back now is definitely a dream come true because my dream school has always been the U of A."
- Updated
A man, who officials say presented a "lethal threat," was shot to death by police following a standoff on Interstate 10, north of Tucson.
- Updated
Etienne was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Property owners are looking at ways to repurpose big, obsolete spaces with massive parking lots around Tucson and the nation.